Roadwork Alert: Latest Round Of Resurfacing Scheduled In Rockland

Motorists should expect delays as contracting crews begin their latest road resurfacing project in Rockland.

The Rockland County Highway Department issued an alert on Thursday advising that beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10, roadwork will be performed along Ridge Road from Route 304 to the end in Clarkstown. There will also be road resurfacing on Old Route 304 from South Mountain Road to the town border in Clarkstown. Work is expected to be performed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Delays are expected for several days.

During the scope of the project, weather permitting, motorists have been advised to seek alternate routes when possible as lane closures and delays are expected. Detours will be posted and flaggers may be in the area to help direct the flow of traffic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.