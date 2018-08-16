Route 17 Lane Closures Will Last For Days

There will be delays for several days on Route 17 in Orange County as crews begin overnight construction activity in the area.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning on Monday, Aug. 20, there will be overnight closures in both directions on Route 17 in Woodbury, near exit 131. The work is expected to last through Friday, Aug. 24.

Officials said that lane closures could result in onsite detours, and motorists can expect delays in the area. Drivers have been advised to seek alternate routes, when possible. There will be flaggers in the area to assist with the flow of traffic during the scope of the project.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.