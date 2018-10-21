Route 208 Closure Expected To Last Until Early November

A busy Orange County roadway will be closed for more than a week as crews perform construction activities in the area.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that beginning at 6 a.m. this week, Route 208 will be closed between Clove Road and JMD Drive in Blooming Grove. The closure is expected to last until 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 2.

Single lane closures with alternating traffic are expected to occur daily between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Friday, Nov. 2 through Wednesday, Nov. 7.

During the construction project, the NYSDOT said drivers can expect delays and should seek alternate routes. There will be a detour put in place for passenger vehicles and a separate one for trucks and other commercial vehicles.

