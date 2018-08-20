Travel Alert: Palisades Interstate Parkway Stretch Will Be Closed During Maintenance

There will be weekday lane closures for more than a week on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Orange County.

The New York State Department of Transportation sent an alert out on Tuesday, warning that beginning on Monday, Aug. 27, there will be lane closures on the parkway between exit 19 (Perkins Memorial Drive) and Bear Mountain Circle, as crews continue maintenance work in Highlands.

The closures are expected to last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, through Tuesday, Sept. 4. No work is expected to take place on Labor Day.

During the maintenance work, NYSDOT officials said motorists can expect delays. Detours will be posted, and there will be flaggers in the area to assist with the flow of traffic during the scope of the project.

