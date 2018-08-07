Van Flips On I-87 In Rockland, Causing Stop-Go Delays

A single-vehicle crash is causing stop-and-go traffic on the northbound New York State Thruway in Rockland County early Friday afternoon.

New York State Police said the exit ramp at the Palisades Parkway is blocked by a panel van that flipped on its side around 12:15 p.m. Friday. No injuries are reported.

The Thruway is backed up from Exit 13 at the Palisades to Exit 14 at Spring Valley and Route 59, said Trooper Michael Cassella.

Motorists can expect stop-and-go traffic for several miles until the van is removed.

