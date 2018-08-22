Contact Us
Weekday Lane Closures Scheduled On Two Busy Area Roadways

Route 17A/Route 94 at the intersection of Scanion Avenue in Florida.
There will be alternating one-way traffic on a pair of busy Orange County roads during the morning commute for several days as contracting crews perform maintenance work in the area.

The New York State Department of Transportation issued an alert on Tuesday, warning that there will be lane closures on Route 17A/Route 94 between Scanion Avenue in Florida and Horse Hill Lane in Warwick.

The closures have been scheduled between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. beginning on Monday, Aug. 27 and lasting through Thursday, Aug. 30. During the project, motorists can expect delays. Flaggers and traffic control devices are expected to be posted in the area during the project.

