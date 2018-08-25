Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
weather

Dangerous Heat: Temperature, Humidity Will Combine To Make It Feel As High As 110 Degrees

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The real-feel temperature will soar to as high as 110 degrees Tuesday.
The real-feel temperature will soar to as high as 110 degrees Tuesday. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

High temperatures in the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday combined with high humidity will make it feel as high as 110 degrees in some parts of the area. (See image above.)

A Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service will be in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28 until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29.

A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time.

The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

For tips on staying safe amid the heat, click here.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and a high in the mid-80s. There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noontime.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high in the mid-70s.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.