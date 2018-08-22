Dramatic Change In Weather Pattern Will Follow Long Stretch Of Rain, Storms

The weather pattern the last couple of weeks has been more similar to a Tropical Rainforest than what you'd expect of a typical August in the Northeast.

Now comes another change. We will see days marked by plenty of sunshine with no precipitation expected through the end of next weekend.

Following a pleasant and comfortable weekend, a change in the jet stream will result in a stretch of hot weather Monday through Wednesday could turn into a heat wave (defined as three or more consecutive days with a high temperature of 90 degrees or more).

The high temperature both Tuesday and Wednesday should be in the low-90s both days, with the heat index (combination of the temperature and humidity) making it feel even warmer. Monday's high, however, is now projected to be in the upper-80s.

Thursday will be more comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds and a high around 80.

But let's not get too far ahead of ourselves as we do have a sunny and pleasant weekend in store.

Saturday will be delightful and comfortable with plenty of sunshine, calm afternoon winds of less than 10 miles per hour and a high temperature near 80.

Sunday will be a bit warmer, with a high in the low-80s, and more humidity.

