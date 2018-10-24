Eye Of The Storm: Quick-Moving Nor'easter Roars Through Area

The first Nor'easter of the season has arrived Saturday morning, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds across the area as the precipitation spreads north ahead of strong low pressure.

A half-inch of rain had already fallen by 8 a.m. Up to 2 inches is possible before the quick-moving storm moves east late Saturday afternoon.

Winds may gust to near 50 mph may bring down tree limbs and cause power outages.

It will be chilly and rainy throughout the day. While the high temperature will climb to around 50 degrees, the gusty winds will make it feel like it's in the low-40s.

In some spots farthest north and inland, a bit of wet snow and sleet mixed in at the onset before the temperature climbed into the mid-30s.

The heaviest rain should wrap up by around 3 p.m. Saturday with the rest of the day and evening mostly cloudy with more rain possible at times.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a high in the low-50s. Look for more of the same on Monday, but with showers possible in the morning.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Westchester, Rockland, Fairfield and Bergen counties through Saturday afternoon. Coastal flood advisories are in effect for Southern Westchester and Southern Fairfield County.

