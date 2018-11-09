Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
date 2018-11-09

Breaking News: Ongoing Turkey Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 12 In New York, First Death Reported
Eye On The Storm: Up To 2 Inches Of Rain Here, Half-Foot Of Snow In Upstate NY

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Much of upstate New York will see 1 to 3 inches of snow and as much as 3 to 6 inches (darkest blue in image above) as well as in northernmost Vermont and New Hampshire. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
The storm will sweep through the area overnight Monday into Tuesday. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A large storm will that sweep through the area overnight Monday into Tuesday will bring up to 2 inches of rainfall to this area and as much as a half-foot of snow in parts of upstate New York and New England.

Precipitation will be rain for most of the region, but some area farthest north could see a mix of snow and rain. Parts of northernmost New York, near the borders of Quebec and Vermont, are expected to get between 3 and 6 inches of snow. (See image above.)

Rain will arrive sometime around midnight Tuesday after a pleasant day in which the high temperature will be around 50. Overnight rainfall of around a half-inch is likely.

Rainfall will continue on Tuesday, with up to another 1.5 inches possible on a day in which the high temperature will be in the upper-40s. Most of the heavy rain will be before noon.

Rain will taper off around late in the afternoon Tuesday with gradual clearing overnight.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and colder with a high in the upper-30s.

The colder temps will continue through the weekend with a chance of a mix of snow and rain overnight Thursday into Friday and Friday into Saturday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

