weather

Flash Flood Watch: Soaking Rain Sweeps Through Area, But Big Change In Store For Weekend

Joe Lombardi
A look at the heavy rainfall moving west to east in a satellite image early Friday morning. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at projected rainfall totals. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A workweek marked by wet weather is ending with a super soaker on Friday.

A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for much of the region until noon on Friday.

Rain, which will be heavy at times, will continue through late in the morning Friday. There will be a chance of showers until around 2 p.m.

Total rainfall could be as high as 1 to 1.5 inches across the area, according to the National Weather Service. (See second image above.)

Given this week's heavy rainfall, it will not take much additional rainfall to cause flooding.

The rain will mark the passing of a cold front which will lead to a pleasant weekend with sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper-60s both Saturday and Sunday.

