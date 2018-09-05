Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Breaking News: Opening Of New Bridge's Second Span Delayed After Fears Part Of Old TZB May Collapse
Flo's On The Go: Massive Storm Barrels Toward East Coast

Joe Lombardi
The latest so-called spaghetti models for Florence, released Saturday morning. Photo Credit: @EdValleeWx
The latest projected path and time for Florence, release Saturday morning. Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center

Florence has shifted back and forth from hurricane to tropical storm status the last couple of days, but one thing has become clear.

New models show Florence is posing an increasing threat to the East Coast and the chances are now higher it will have direct effects Wednesday through Friday anywhere between Florida and southern New England, including the tristate area.

The National Hurricane Center issued advisories Saturday morning on Tropical Storm Florence, which is located over the central Atlantic Ocean and is expected to return to Hurricane status on Sunday. North Carolina declared a state of emergency on Friday.

Both the European and American models have shifted the storm westward, rather than northerly, increasing the likelihood it will come close to or make landfall somewhere on the East Coast. See possible paths in the so-called spaghetti model above.

Florence became the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season this past Wednesday , reaching Category 4 status with maximum sustained winds peaking at 130 mph.

There is still much uncertainty surrounding Florence and its strength and path. For the latest projected track and time for Florence, released Saturday morning by the National Hurricane Center, is the second image above.

This continues to be a developing story. Keep monitoring Daily Voice for updates.

