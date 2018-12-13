Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Freezing Rain On Way, National Weather Service Warns, With Advisories Issued For Much Of Area

Daily Voice
A look at counties (in purple) where Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for ice and snow. The entire region will see freezing rain. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

The National Weather Service is warning residents throughout the Hudson Valley and Fairfield County that a brief period of freezing rain is possible overnight in areas farther south while accumulating ice and snowfall is expected north of I-84 into early Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of the area. The advisory is in effect from midnight Sunday, Dec. 16 until 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17 for Orange and Putnam counties and from 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 16 until 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17 for Dutchess County.

A wintry mix of precipitation is expected with a period of freezing rain with accumulations of one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch is possible into Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

As the system departs, a wintry mix will then be possible Sunday night, with snowfall accumulations of up to 2 inches possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

