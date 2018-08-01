Heat Advisory: Sunny Stretch Will See Real-Feel Temps Near 100 Degrees

The stormy stretch of weather has finally ended.

The sun has returned, and with it will come extreme heat.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the Hudson Valley, Fairfield County and New York City from late Sunday morning until 9 p.m. in the evening.

Sunday will see bright sunshine with a high in the low-90s, but it will feel like it's closer to 100 degrees, as the heat index - a combination of the temperature and humidity - will be in the upper-90s.

Monday will also be sunny and hot, with a high around 92.

There's a good chance for a heat wave -- defined as three days or more of a high temperature of 90 above -- as Tuesday's high could hit 90 degrees on a mostly sunny day. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Extreme heat can cause illness and death among at-risk population who cannot stay cool, the National Weather Service warns.

The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.