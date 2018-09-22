Contact Us
weather

Heavy Rain, Showers Will Drench Area With Severe Storms, Damaging Winds Possible

Joe Lombardi
A look at the timing of the stormy weather Monday and Tuesday.
A look at the timing of the stormy weather Monday and Tuesday. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A slow-moving system has arrived ahead of a cold front that will result in stormy weather on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain could be heavy at times. Some gusty winds will also be around on Tuesday, possibly bringing down small branches. Coastal flooding is possible.

Tuesday will be wet and breezy with heac=vy rain at times and a high around 70.

Wednesday will be warmer with a high in the upper-70s and showers and heavy rain at times during the day.

Strong thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night as the cold front plows through. The main threat with the storms will be gusty winds. Some storms may become severe, with damaging winds.

It will dry out on Thursday with partly sunny skies and a high around 70.

