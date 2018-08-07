Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Showers Will Dampen Weekend

A stationary front of low pressure that will stay off the coast of New Jersey both Saturday and Sunday will result in more wet weather this weekend.

Clouds will roll in after a sunny and warm day Friday, ushering in new rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The storm chance starts around 3 p.m. Friday, but it's just a slight chance through the end of the afternoon. There's a 50-50 shot for storms during the evening.

Saturday will be a washout, with showers, rain which will be heavy at times and isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall of up to three-quarters of an inch is possible.

There will be scattered showers on Sunday on another cloudy day.

Though the high temperature will be in the upper-70s both weekend days, the humidity will make it feel like it's the mid-80s.

The unsettled weather carries over into the new work week with a chance for storms Monday and a high in the low-80s.

