How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Throughout The Region

The Nor'easter that roared through the region on Thursday packed more of a powerful punch than even the direst forecasts envisioned.

With the changeover to sleet happening about two to three hours later than was predicted, snowfall accumulation totals wound up being higher than expected.

The evening commute was an extremely treacherous one, with numerous crashes, stuck vehicles and spinouts.

With 6.4 inches of accumulation in Central Park, it was the snowiest November day in New York City in 136 years.

The highest snowfall accumulation total in the Hudson Valley was 18.3 inches in Orange County's Mount Hope. In Fairfield County, New Fairfield was highest with 10.9 inches.

Here's a rundown of snowfall totals from Thursday and early Friday.

New York

Westchester County

Armonk 6.8 inches, 8:25 p.m.

Bronxville 6.3 inches, 7 p.m.

Croton-On-Hudson 7.4 inches, 11 p.m.

Hastings-on-Hudson 7 inches, 12:45 a.m.

Jefferson Valley 8.5 inches, 9:30 p.m.

Mount Kisco 6.7 inches, 8 p.m.

Ossining 7 inches, 8 p.m.

Pelham 5 inches, 9 p.m.

Rye Brook 4.5 inches, 9 p.m.

Somers 8 inches, 7:50 p.m.

White Plains 7 inches, 9 p.m.

Yorktown Heights 6.2 inches, 6:55 p.m.

Putnam County

Brewster 7.6 inches, 9 p.m.

Cold Spring 7.1 inches, 8:15 p.m.

Patterson 8.5 inches, 10 p.m.

Putnam Valley 7.4 inches, 9 p.m.

Mahopac 7 inches, 9:30 p.m.

Dutchess County

Arlington 10 inches, 10:10 p.m.

Hopewell Junction 11 inches, 10 p.m.

LaGrange 9.8 inches, 10:15 p.m.

Hyde Park 6 inches, 8:45 p.m.

Millbrook 7.1 inches, 9 p.m.

Poughkeepsie 11.7 inches, 12:05 a.m.

Poughquag 9.5 inches, 11:50 p.m.

Red Hook 6.5 inches, 11:15 p.m.

Rhinebeck 7.5 inches, 9:30 p.m.

Wappingers Falls 10.1 inches, 11:35 p.m.

Wassaic 9.1 inches, 11:20 p.m.

Rockland

Chestnut Ridge 6.6 inches, 9 p.m.

New City, 6.8 inches, 9:45 p.m.

Nyack 5 inches, 5:45 p.m.

Sloatsburg 8 inches, 8 p.m.

Spring Valley 6.5 inches, 8:30 p.m.

Upper Nyack 7.3 inches, 8:30 p.m.

Orange County

Gardnertown, 13 inches, 10:30 p.m.

Goshen 10.2 inches, 10 p.m.

Highland Mills 10.2 inches, 10 p.m.

Middletown 9.2 inches, 8:30 p.m.

Monroe 9 inches, 8 p.m.

Montgomery 10.5 inches, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Hope 18.3 inches, 10:45 p.m.

Newburgh 11.3, 9:30 p.m.

Otisville 10 inches, 8:50 p.m.

Walden 11 inches, 8 p.m.

Vails Gate 10 inches, 8:10 p.m.

New Windsor 9 inches, 7:30 p.m.

Warwick 9 inches, 10:45 p.m.

Westtown 8.8 inches, 10:45 p.m.

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Bethel, 8 inches, 9 p.m.

Brookfield 7 inches, 8:15 p.m.

Danbury, 7.9 inches, 8 p.m.

Darien 6.8 inches, 9:30 p.m.

Easton 6.5 inches, 9 p.m.

Greenwich 4 inches, 6:45 p.m.

Monroe 8 inches, 10:30 p.m.

New Canaan 6.4 inches, 9:50 p.m.

New Fairfield, 10.9 inches, 11:30 p.m.

Newtown 8.2 inches, 9:45 p.m.

Old Greenwich 6.8 inches, 9 p.m.

Ridgefield 7 inches, 8:10 p.m.

Shelton 7.1 inches, 9:30 p.m.

Stamford 3.8 inches, 6:30 p.m.

Stratford 4.5 inches, 7 p.m.

Weston 7.1 inches, 9:30 p.m.

