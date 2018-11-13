Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Schools Announce Delayed Starts, Closures For Friday
weather

How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Throughout The Region

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A rare pre-Thanksgiving snowstorm dumped more snow than expected in the area.
A rare pre-Thanksgiving snowstorm dumped more snow than expected in the area. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

The Nor'easter that roared through the region on Thursday packed more of a powerful punch than even the direst forecasts envisioned.

With the changeover to sleet happening about two to three hours later than was predicted, snowfall accumulation totals wound up being higher than expected.

The evening commute was an extremely treacherous one, with numerous crashes, stuck vehicles and spinouts.

With 6.4 inches of accumulation in Central Park, it was the snowiest November day in New York City in 136 years.

The highest snowfall accumulation total in the Hudson Valley was 18.3 inches in Orange County's Mount Hope. In Fairfield County, New Fairfield was highest with 10.9 inches.

Here's a rundown of snowfall totals from Thursday and early Friday.

New York

Westchester County

Armonk 6.8 inches, 8:25 p.m.

Bronxville 6.3 inches, 7 p.m.

Croton-On-Hudson 7.4 inches, 11 p.m.

Hastings-on-Hudson 7 inches, 12:45 a.m.

Jefferson Valley 8.5 inches, 9:30 p.m.

Mount Kisco 6.7 inches, 8 p.m.

Ossining 7 inches, 8 p.m.

Pelham 5 inches, 9 p.m.

Rye Brook 4.5 inches, 9 p.m.

Somers 8 inches, 7:50 p.m.

White Plains 7 inches, 9 p.m.

Yorktown Heights 6.2 inches, 6:55 p.m.

Putnam County

Brewster 7.6 inches, 9 p.m.

Cold Spring 7.1 inches, 8:15 p.m.

Patterson 8.5 inches, 10 p.m.

Putnam Valley 7.4 inches, 9 p.m.

Mahopac 7 inches, 9:30 p.m.

Dutchess County

Arlington 10 inches, 10:10 p.m.

Hopewell Junction 11 inches, 10 p.m.

LaGrange 9.8 inches, 10:15 p.m.

Hyde Park 6 inches, 8:45 p.m.

Millbrook 7.1 inches, 9 p.m.

Poughkeepsie 11.7 inches, 12:05 a.m.

Poughquag 9.5 inches, 11:50 p.m.

Red Hook 6.5 inches, 11:15 p.m.

Rhinebeck 7.5 inches, 9:30 p.m.

Wappingers Falls 10.1 inches, 11:35 p.m.

Wassaic 9.1 inches, 11:20 p.m.

Rockland

Chestnut Ridge 6.6 inches, 9 p.m.

New City, 6.8 inches, 9:45 p.m.

Nyack 5 inches, 5:45 p.m.

Sloatsburg 8 inches, 8 p.m.

Spring Valley 6.5 inches, 8:30 p.m.

Upper Nyack 7.3 inches, 8:30 p.m.

Orange County

Gardnertown, 13 inches, 10:30 p.m.

Goshen 10.2 inches, 10 p.m.

Highland Mills 10.2 inches, 10 p.m.

Middletown 9.2 inches, 8:30 p.m.

Monroe 9 inches, 8 p.m.

Montgomery 10.5 inches, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Hope 18.3 inches, 10:45 p.m.

Newburgh 11.3,  9:30 p.m.

Otisville 10 inches, 8:50 p.m.

Walden 11 inches, 8 p.m.

Vails Gate 10 inches, 8:10 p.m.

New Windsor 9 inches, 7:30 p.m.

Warwick 9 inches, 10:45 p.m.

Westtown 8.8 inches, 10:45 p.m.

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Bethel, 8 inches, 9 p.m.

Brookfield 7 inches, 8:15 p.m.

Danbury, 7.9 inches, 8 p.m.

Darien 6.8 inches, 9:30 p.m.

Easton 6.5 inches, 9 p.m.

Greenwich 4 inches, 6:45 p.m.

Monroe 8 inches, 10:30 p.m.

New Canaan 6.4 inches, 9:50 p.m.

New Fairfield, 10.9 inches, 11:30 p.m.

Newtown 8.2 inches, 9:45 p.m.

Old Greenwich 6.8 inches, 9 p.m.

Ridgefield 7 inches, 8:10 p.m.

Shelton 7.1 inches, 9:30 p.m.

Stamford 3.8 inches, 6:30 p.m.

Stratford 4.5 inches, 7 p.m.

Weston 7.1 inches, 9:30 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.