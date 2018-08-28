It's Complicated: Latest Labor Day Forecast Has Something Of Everything

How will the weather be this Labor Day Weekend?

The answer is not simple.

From cooler temperatures to periods of sun, a return to muggy conditions, and a chance of showers and storms, we'll see something of almost everything.

Here's what to expect and when. But first, a quick warning. It's complicated.

The passage of a cold front will result in a comfortable day Friday with a high in the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies. There's a slight chance of showers after 11 a.m.

Saturday will again be comfortable, with clouds mixing with some sun at times and a high in the upper-80s. There's a chance of pop-up showers at any point during the day.

There's a higher likelihood of showers overnight into Sunday.

Sunday will be partly sunny, warmer with muggy conditions and a high in the low-80s. There's a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm, mainly between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Labor Day will be partly sunny with a high climbing to the mid-80s and partly sunny skies. There is again a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper-80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

