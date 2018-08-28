Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Student Caught With 12-Gauge Shotgun At College In Rockland
weather

It's Complicated: Latest Labor Day Forecast Has Something Of Everything

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Cooler, comfortable weather will give way to a return of muggy conditions with a chance of storms on Labor Day.
Cooler, comfortable weather will give way to a return of muggy conditions with a chance of storms on Labor Day. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

How will the weather be this Labor Day Weekend?

The answer is not simple.

From cooler temperatures to periods of sun, a return to muggy conditions, and a chance of showers and storms, we'll see something of almost everything.

Here's what to expect and when. But first, a quick warning. It's complicated.

The passage of a cold front will result in a comfortable day Friday with a high in the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies. There's a slight chance of showers after 11 a.m.

Saturday will again be comfortable, with clouds mixing with some sun at times and a high in the upper-80s. There's a chance of pop-up showers at any point during the day.

There's a higher likelihood of showers overnight into Sunday.

Sunday will be partly sunny, warmer with muggy conditions and a high in the low-80s. There's a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm, mainly between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Labor Day will be partly sunny with a high climbing to the mid-80s and partly sunny skies. There is again a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper-80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.