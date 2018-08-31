Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Photos: Black Bear Makes Backyard Visit In Rockland
weather

Labor Day Scorcher: Advisory Issued As Heat Index Will Hit 100 Degrees

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Monday until 9 p.m. Tuesday.
A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Monday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

It seems only fitting in light of the out-of-the-ordinary stretch of weather we've seen this year.

So get ready for a Labor Day scorcher.

Morning clouds will give way to a hot and humid day on Monday with lots of sunshine and the start of a potential heat wave (defined as three or more consecutive days with a high temperature of 90 degrees or more).

A Heat Advisory for the entire region goes into effect at noon on Labor Day and lasts through 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Monday's high temperature will be near 90, with the heat index (combination of the temperature and humidity) making it feel like it's around 100 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low-90s and the heat index again around 100. Early dismissals at some area schools are possible.

The heat and humidity continue Wednesday with a high in the upper-80s under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will be sunny and hot during the day with a high near 90. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will lead to a break in the heat.

Friday will be more comfortable with a high near 80 under mostly cloudy skies.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.