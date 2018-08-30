Latest Labor Day Forecast: Change Is In The Air

Labor Day Weekend traditionally marks the unofficial end of summer.

That will not be the case this year -- at least when it comes to the weather.

In fact, Sunday will mark the start of a stretch of at least five consecutive days of above-average temperatures accompanied by a resurgence of heat and humidity.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature near 80 degrees. Sunday will also see an increase in humidity that will continue during the week.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Labor Day.

Monday will start off cloudy before gradually becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. The high temperature will be near 90, with the heat index (combination of the temperature and humidity) making it feel like it's around 100 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low-90s and the heat index again around 100.

The heat and humidity continue Wednesday with a high in the upper-80s under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will be sunny and hot during the day with a high near 90. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will lead to a break in the heat.

Friday will be more comfortable with a high near 80 under mostly cloudy skies.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

