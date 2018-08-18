Contact Us
New Round Of Storms Will Bring Heavy Rain, Then Change In Weather Pattern

Joe Lombardi
Get set for a change in the weather pattern through the weekend after a cold front approaching the area from the Midwest brings with it a new round of thunderstorms overnight through Wednesday.

Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day with a high in the mid-70s. There's a slight chance of showers after noontime.

The storm chance starts Tuesday night after 9 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain with new rainfall amounts of up to a half-inch possible.

The showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight before winding down by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day with a high in the low-80s. There will be a chance for more showers and storms during the afternoon.

Then comes the change in the weather pattern, starting with a mostly sunny day Thursday with a high in the upper-80s.

Friday and Saturday will both be sunny days with a high in the low-80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-80s.

