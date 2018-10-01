Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
New Tornado Touchdown Confirmed, Bringing Total In NY/CT To Five

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
A file photo of a tornado. Photo Credit: NOAA.gov
Info on the tornado that touched down in New Canaan and went through Norwalk late Tuesday afternoon. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at info on the tornado that hit Northern Westchester in New Castle. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at info on the tornado that touched down in Rockland County in Stony Point. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A second tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Connecticut during Tuesday's severe storms.

The first tornado confirmed was in New Canaan and Norwalk, according to the National Weather Service. It hit New Canaan at 5:29 p.m. and went through Norwalk until 5:41 p.m.

Coupled with two tornadoes  in the Hudson Valley and one on Long Island (in Ronkonkoma in Suffolk County), a total of five twisters touched down in downstate New York and Connecticut during the storms.

Early Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Mansfield, just south of I-84 and east of Hartford, at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

It has been rated as an EF0 Twister, with the EF standing for Enhanced Fugita scale.  EF0 is the weakest of the six scales for tornadoes with winds between 65 and 85 mph.

The Mansfield tornado had maximum winds of about 70 mph, the weather service said. It had a path of about a half mile and a width of about 30 yards.

In addition to the New Canaan/Norwalk EF1 twister with 100 mph winds, tornadoes were also confirmed in Westchester County (New Castle/EF1, with 110 mph winds) and Rockland County (Stony Point/EF1, with 100 mph winds). See the second, third and fourth images above for more info on those twisters.

The most powerful tornado on the EF scale is an EF5 with violent winds of 200 mph or more.

