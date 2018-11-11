Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
weather

Nor'easter Nears: Here's When To Expect Treacherous Travel

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is projected for the area. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Snowfall projections for the entire Northeast. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
The most treacherous conditions are expected late Thursday afternoon into the evening with slippery travel and reduced visibility. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Get set for a rare pre-Thanksgiving winter preview as a Nor'easter will bring a wintry mix of snow and sleet that will result in treacherous travel conditions during the Thursday evening commute.

After a mostly sunny day on Wednesday with a high temperature around 40, the chance for a wintry mix starts late in the morning Thursday on a day in which the high temperature will be in the mid-30s with the wind-chill factor making it feel like it's between 20 to 25.

The most treacherous conditions are expected Thursday afternoon and evening with slippery travel and reduced visibility as snow and sleet overspread the area starting at around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The wintry mix will continue for the entire region through around 11 p.m. Thursday before changing over to rain. Areas farther north will see freezing rain and some sleet and snow overnight through early morning.

Areas farther south will see about an inch, or possibly 2 inches, of snow and sleet accumulation until the changeover to rain overnight. Up to 3 inches is possible north of I-84, where the snow chance lasts through around 10 a.m. Friday. Farther north and west, up to 6 inches is possible. (See first and second images above.)

The entire region will see rainfall late Friday morning into the early afternoon as the high temperature climbs into the mid-40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.