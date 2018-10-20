Contact Us
date 2018-10-20
Powerful Nor'easter Will Bring Soaking Rain, Snow To Parts Of Area

Joe Lombardi
A look at the storm that will slam the region this weekend.
A look at the storm that will slam the region this weekend. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A powerful winter-like storm will batter the area this weekend with soaking rain and snow in some spots, particularly farther north.

The storm forecast will move to the Northeast from the Deep South and may contain some of Hurricane Willa's moisture, according to AccuWeather.com.

"At this time, it looks like this storm will bring a general 1-2 inches of rain and a period of 40- to 50-mph wind gusts to the coast, and there will be some sort of wet snow over the interior," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.

The storm will arrive in the area sometime after 3 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The rain will mix with snow at times farther inland, especially north of I-84.

Precipitation will be all rain after around 9 a.m. and continue throughout the day. The high temperature will be in the mid-40s.

Rain is likely overnight into Sunday morning and will continue at times during the day Sunday, in which the high temperature will be around 50.

Rain will change to showers Sunday night as the storm heads east.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

