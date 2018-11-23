Quick-Moving Nor'easter Will Bring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds, Snarl Evening Commute

The first post-Thanksgiving workweek will get off to a stormy start.

The same storm that brought blizzard conditions to parts of the Midwest will sweep through the Northeast on Monday, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and challenging conditions for motorists during the evening commute.

Rain will arrive after 1 p.m. Monday on a cloudy day in which the high temperature will be in the mid-40s.

Winds of 13 to 18 miles per hour in the afternoon will gust as high as 30 mph in the afternoon as rain becomes heavy.

Rain continues through around midnight, followed by scattered showers overnight. Areas well north of I-84 will see some snow mixed in with the rain after midnight.

Close to 2 inches of rainfall is possible before the storm moves out in the early morning hours Tuesday.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Westchester and Rockland from noon Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Southern Fairfield County from noon to 3 p.m. Monday and from midnight to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.