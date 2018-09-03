Contact Us
weather

Severe Storms Will Bring Change In Weather Pattern

Joe Lombardi
Isolated, severe storms are possible on Thursday.
Isolated, severe storms are possible on Thursday. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Change is coming to the area.

At least when it comes to the weather.

A fourth straight day with a heat index around 100 degrees on Thursday will mark the end of the Labor Day week hot streak.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday.

An approaching cold front will begin to move through the region late Thursday afternoon into the evening.

Isolated, severe thunderstorms will accompany the front, which will bring about a break in the heat. Some of the storms, which will arrive after 4 p.m., will contain heavy rain and gusty winds.

The widely scattered storm activity will wrap up by around midnight.

Friday will be comfortable and much cooler with a high temperature in the low-70s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a chance of rain throughout the day into the early evening.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high in the low-70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

