Breaking News: How Much Rain Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Tuesday's Storms
weather

Severe Storms With Downpours, Gusty Winds That Could Cause Power Outages Will Move Through Area

Joe Lombardi
A cold front will collide with a warm air mass, bringing severe storms to the area.
A cold front will collide with a warm air mass, bringing severe storms to the area. Photo Credit: Accuweather.com

Let's start with the good news.

After rounds of storms that soaked parts of the area with several inches of rain on Tuesday, Wednesday will be dry for most of the day.

But in the mid-afternoon that is likely to change in a big way after a cold front pushes into a warm air mass, ushering in showers and severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and flooding downpours. Small hail is also possible.

Those gusty winds could bring down tree limbs that are more vulnerable after Tuesday's heavy rains, leading to power outages.

Warmer weather is expected Wednesday but how warm will depend on how much sun we will see. If there's more sun and heat during the day, the likelihood of severe afternoon and evening storms will be higher.

Wednesday's high temperature will be in the upper-70s

The storm chance will start around 3 p.m. Wednesday and last through after midnight Thursday.

The passing of the cold front will result in a cooler day Thursday with a high in the upper-60s under partly sunny skies.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

