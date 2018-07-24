Contact Us
date 2018-07-24
Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect With Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds, Hail Possible

Joe Lombardi
A look at the areas where the Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect.
A look at the areas where the Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Slow-moving thunderstorms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, large hail and lightning through late Friday night.

Some lines of storms could produce urban and small stream flooding and isolated flash flooding are also possible.

A Flash Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday.

It covers much of the region, including the Hudson Valley, northern New Jersey and much of Connecticut, including Fairfield County, and all of New York City. (See image above.)

Saturday will be partly sunny with less humidity and a high near 85. Isolated showers, with thunderstorms, are possible after noon

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-80s.

