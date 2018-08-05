Contact Us
Severe Weather Alert: New Round Of Storms Headed To Area

Joe Lombardi
Severe weather is possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Severe weather is possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

The combination of heat and humidity triggered severe storms throughout the area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The humid air mass is still in place on Wednesday with a Heat Advisory in effect until 8 p.m. and additional showers and thunderstorms are expected, especially in the afternoon when flash flooding is possible.

Wednesday's high temperature will be in the upper-80s, with the heat index -- a combination of temperature and humidity -- in the mid-90s.

The storm chance starts around 11 a.m. Wednesday, with storms becoming likely after 2 p.m. Some of the storms will be severe and produce lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain.

The chance for storms continues until around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

There's a slight chance of showers and storms before 2 p.m. Thursday on a mostly sunny day with a high in the mid-80s.

Friday will also be a sunny day with a high temperature in the mid- to upper-80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

