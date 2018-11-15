Snow Returns Early This Week Before Big Change For Thanksgiving

The arrival of colder air will bring more snow and sleet to the area early this week before a big change on Thanksgiving Eve and Thanksgiving Day.

Here's a day-by-day look at what to expect each day through Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Sunday, Nov. 18: Cloudy with a high temperature around 40 degrees.

Monday, Nov. 19: The day starts off with a chance of rain starting at around 4 a.m. North of I-84, there will be a mix of rain and snow after midnight, followed by a brief period of all snow, then a mix of rain and snow through 8 a.m. Accumulation of a half-inch to an inch of snow is expected. The high temperature will climb to the mid-40s with rain possible through late afternoon.

Tuesday, Nov. 20: Snow and sleet are likely in the morning through 10 a.m. with about a half-inch of accumulation possible. As the temperature rises to a high of 40 degrees, expect some rain between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on a mostly cloudy day.

Wednesday, Nov. 21 (Thanksgiving Eve): The cloudy stretch of days finally ends and there will be ideal conditions for the busiest travel day of the year with mostly sunny skies and a high in the upper-30s to around 40.

Thursday, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving): There will be bright sunshine starting in the morning and continuing throughout Turkey Day, but bundle up. Thanksgiving will be the coldest day of the week with the high temperature struggling to reach 30 degrees. Winds will be calm, however.

Friday, Nov. 23 (Black Friday): Mostly sunny with the high temperature reaching the mid-30s.

Saturday, Nov. 24 (Small Business Saturday): Clouds return but it will be warmer with a high temperature of around 45 on a partly sunny day.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.