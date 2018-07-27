Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Storm Chance Will Last For Days This Week

Joe Lombardi
The new week will start with plenty of sun before things take a stormy turn starting midweek and continuing through the weekend.
The new week will start with plenty of sun before things take a stormy turn starting midweek and continuing through the weekend. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

This story has been updated.

The new week will start with perfect conditions for outdoor activities before things take a stormy turn midweek and continuing through the weekend.

Monday will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will be comfortable with a high between 80 and 84 degrees.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms starts Tuesday on what will be a partly sunny day with a high again in the low-80s.

There is a higher likelihood for storms on Wednesday and Thursday, with a 50-percent chance each day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 85.

Thursday will be partly sunny and a bit warmer with a high between 86 and 88 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the low-80s and a 40 percent chance of showers and storms.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-80s and a 30-percent chance for showers and storms.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

