Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Suspect On Loose After Bank Robbery In Rockland
weather

Storm Watch: Here's The Latest As Nor'easter Takes Aim, Schools Announce Early Dismissals

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at arrival times for the Nor'easter throughout the Northeast. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
The latest projected snowfall totals for the Nor'easter, released late Wednesday afternoon by the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at info surrounding the rare pre-Thanksgiving winter storm. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A Nor'easter roaring into the area Thursday afternoon will bring a mix of rain, sleet and the first accumulating snowfall of the season in a rare pre-Thanksgiving winter storm.

School districts throughout the area have been announcing early dismissals during the early morning hours Thursday.

Southern parts of Westchester, Rockland and Fairfield should see 1 to 2 inches of snow and sleet accumulation until the changeover to rain overnight into Friday.

North of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway, look for 2 to 4 inches of accumulation, with 4 to 6 inches now expected north of I-84. In upstate New York farther north and west, more than a half foot is possible. (See the second image above.)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Westchester, Putnam, Rockland and Orange counties in the Hudson Valley and Fairfield County in Connecticut from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Dutchess County from 4 p.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Friday.

The chance for snow and sleet starts around 1 p.m. Thursday, with the most treacherous conditions are expected late Thursday afternoon into the evening with slippery travel and reduced visibility as snow and sleet overspread the area before the evening commute.

The wintry mix will continue for the entire region through around 11 p.m. Thursday before changing over to rain. Areas farther north will see freezing rain and some sleet and snow overnight through early morning, meaning school delays and even closures are possible farther north on Friday.

The entire region will see rainfall late Friday morning into the early afternoon as the high temperature climbs into the mid-40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.