Stormy Stretch Will Follow Seasonable Start To Week

The new week will start with perfect conditions for outdoor activities before things take a stormy turn midweek and continuing through the weekend.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on both Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be comfortable with a high between 80 and 84 degrees both days.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms starts Tuesday on what will be a partly sunny day with a high again in the low-80s.

There is a higher likelihood for storms on Wednesday and Thursday, with a 50-percent chance each day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 85.

Thursday will be partly sunny and a bit warmer with a high between 86 and 88 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the low-80s and a 40 percent chance of showers and storms.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-80s and a 30-percent chance for showers and storms.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.