Wet Mess: Will The Weekend Be A Washout?

A week marked by consecutive days of rain accompanied at times by severe storms with lightning and gusty winds has carried over into the weekend.

A swath of moderate to heavy rain continues to move into interior southeast New York and western Connecticut on Saturday morning.

It will push east and northeast through the remainder of the morning. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch are possible.

A Flash Flood Watch in effect for southeast New York and southern Connecticut has been extended until 5 p.m. Saturday and includes Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Orange and Fairfield counties.

Saturday's high temperature will be around 80 degrees but the humidity making it feel like it's in the mid- to upper-80s in the afternoon.

It will be a mostly cloudy day with the heavy rain ending by around noon, and the chance of storms by around 2 p.m.

But a break into the precipitation is coming.

There will be abundant sunshine on Sunday on a warm day with a high temperature around 90 degrees.

Monday will also be sunny with the high temperature once again at or slightly above 90.

