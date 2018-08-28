Contact Us
weather

Will Winter Weather Be Dire Or Mild? Depends On Which Of These Two Forecasts You Believe

Joe Lombardi
The winter outlook by the Farmers' Almanac. Photo Credit: Farmers' Almanac
The winter weather outlook by the Old Farmer's Almanac. Photo Credit: Old Farmer's Almanac

Want an early read on how harsh the winter of 2018-19 will be?

Whose outlook for the winter do you believe?
Whose outlook for the winter do you believe?

  • Farmers' Almanac (dire winter)
    24%
  • Old Farmer's Almanac (mild winter)
    32%
  • Somewhere in between
    44%

There are already two long-range forecasts out, but they are hardly in agreement. To say the least.

One was released by the Farmers' Almanac, the other by the more well-known Old Farmer's Almanac.

The Farmers' Almanac, which says it bases its prediction on a "mathematical and astronomical formula," is calling for a "cold & white" winter in the Northeast with above-average snowfall. (See image above.)

The winter outlook by the Old Farmer's Almanac, in existence since 1792, calls for "warm, wet" weather with more rain and less snow in this region and above normal temperatures almost everywhere. (See second image above.)

"Our milder-than-normal forecast is due to a decrease in solar activity and the expected arrival of a weak El Niño, which will prevent cold air masses from lingering in the North," the Old Farmer's Almanac says.

The Farmers' Almanac, by the way, is hardly a startup. It was established in 1818.

You can compare the winter forecasts below:

Do you think Jack Frost will be nipping at your nose this winter? Tell us which almanac's prediction you believe by voting in our poll and leaving a comment.

